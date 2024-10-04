If anyone tries to wipe out Sanatana Dharma...: Udhayanidhi Stalin's defiant 'wait and see' to Pawan Kalyan's threat

<p>Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday told reporters 'Let's wait and see,' when asked about Pawan Kalyan's remarks. </p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister, referring to Stalin's remarks had said in Tamil "Don't say that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus, and it will destroy," adding, "Whoever said this let me tell you sir. You can not wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Santana Dharma let me tell you from the feet of Lord Balaji you will be wiped out."</p>.Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court forms independent SIT, including two officers from CBI, to probe matter.<p>He continued "I am an unapologetic Sanatani Hindu. Let me be very clear," and vowed to safeguard it with his life.</p><p>Kalyan also said "People like you might come and go, but Sanatana Dharma goes on forever. It would not stop. It is beyond." </p><p>Speaking at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be 'eradicated' like malaria and dengue.</p><p>Kalyan's latest remarks came in context of the Tirupati laddu row, where the Andhra deputy CM further alleged that this was just the tip of the iceberg. "Laddu prasadam adulteration is a tip of the iceberg. We don’t know how many crores of rupees they collected during the tenure of (the last) five years. That has to be investigated," he added. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>