'If Doda, Poonch, Reasi & Rajouri can, so can Mumbai's Colaba': EC appeals voters to break trend of urban apathy

"We are really concerned about urban apathy. We want to appeal to all voters in urban areas to come and vote. It is not a healthy trend which is reflected. Look at Gurgaon, look at Faridabad, recently, last election Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Bengaluru South, Gandhinagar, Colaba, Pune, Thane, all have polled much below state averages of each state," he said.

Referring to urban apathy, Kumar cited the case of Bengaluru South where polling was 47.5% while state average was 73.84%. He also referred to figures for Gurugaon, Faridabad, Jubilee Hills and other cities to buttress his point.

"We saw Doda voting at 72%, Reasi 74%, Poonch and Rajouri voting over 70%, if they can go beyond 70%, Colaba can also go beyond 40%," he said. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the voter turnout was only 40.1%.