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'If Friday prayers inconvenience others, adjust timings': Former Delhi Governor calls for 'demystifying' mosques

Jung is the chairman of CFF Bharat, an informal group of citizens working towards promoting fraternity, dialogue and social harmony.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsDelhiMuslimsMosquefriday prayers

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