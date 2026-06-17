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'If India is attacked, we are going to help them': Donald Trump promises support, says ‘very close’ to clinching trade deal

Trump’s assurance about support to India in dealing with any attack by a third country came on a day his administration restored the US Indo-Pacific Command
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 18:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 18:46 IST
India NewsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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