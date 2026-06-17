'If India is attacked, we are going to help them': Donald Trump promises support, says ‘very close’ to clinching trade deal

<p>New Delhi: As long as Prime Minister<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi </a>remains at the helm in New Delhi, India will receive support from the United States in dealing with an attack by any other country, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, adding that the two sides had also reached “very close” to signing a trade deal.</p><p>Modi and Trump held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains in eastern France, almost one-and-a-half years after they had their last. The meeting was seen as a move to reset the bilateral ties, which came under stress over the US president's tariff tirade against India and his growing admiration for civil-military leaders of Pakistan. </p><p> “He’s a very tough negotiator. He is the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel,” Trump said about Modi, and quickly added, “Actually, he's as tough as he is a killer. But he looks so good. So, he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he’s such a nice man. I said he’s very tough. He’s a tough trader,” he went on, as the prime minister chuckled.</p>.Trade, defence likely to figure at meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. <p>Trump’s comment on the India-US trade deal came just days before US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer’s proposed visit to New Delhi. Greer will meet Commerce Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal </a>to give “final touches” to the first tranche of the proposed trade agreement between India and the US. The two sides will later negotiate a deal with a larger ambit.</p><p>Modi said that he and Trump “reviewed the sustained progress” in bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, technology and people-to-people ties.</p><p>“If they were attacked, we would be there to help them. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there,” Trump said, pointing at Modi. “If they are attacked and he (Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help,” he said, in response to a question by a journalist on the defence cooperation between India and the US.</p><p>“Now, if there's a new leader (in India), I'm not sure about it (US support to India in case of an external aggression),” Trump said jokingly with Modi, sitting by his side, smiling.</p><p>Trump’s assurance about support to India in dealing with any attack by a third country came on a day his administration restored the US Indo-Pacific Command, one of the unified combatant commands of the American Armed Forces, to its original name, US Pacific Command. The move reversed a 2018 renaming that had been intended to underscore Washington’s strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific and is being perceived as a symbolic sign of a US retreat from the Indo-Pacific framework amid the Trump Administration’s efforts to improve ties with China.</p><p>The move also added to the uncertainty over the fate of Quad, a four-nation coalition forged by India, Japan, Australia and the US to counter China’s hegemonic and expansionist aspirations as well as its military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.</p><p>Trump’s bonhomie with <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani</a> Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and military leader Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom New Delhi had accused of provoking the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir with an incendiary speech, added to the stress in the India-US bilateral relations last year – in addition to his tariff tirade against India and his attempts to force India to stop buying crude oil from Russia.</p><p>Trump had hosted Munir at White House on June 18, 2025. He had again hosted him and Sharif on September 25, 2025.</p><p>The Trump Administration has been overlooking India’s views on the export of terrorism from Pakistan and areas under the control of Pakistan. The US rather lauded Pakistan’s “continued success in containing terrorist entities”.</p>.'Safety of Indian seafarers of utmost importance': PM Modi tells Trump during G7 meet.<p>Munir and Sharif also played a role in mediating between Tehran and Washington DC, after the US joined Israel and launched a military offensive against Iran on February 28. Pakistan claimed credit for the framework agreement that Iran and the US agreed upon recently.</p><p>Modi on Wednesday conveyed to Trump India’s appreciation for the progress in the efforts for restoring peace and stability in West Asia.</p><p>Trump reiterated that he had ended eight wars since returning to the White House as the 47<sup>th</sup> US president in January 2025, but refrained from specifically claiming credit for brokering the May 10, 2025, truce between India and Pakistan.</p><p>His repeated claims about mediating between the two South Asian neighbours and ending the May 7-10, 2025, cross-border military flare-up were dismissed by New Delhi and added to the stress in India-US ties.</p>