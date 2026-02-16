<p>Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has reacted to a scene in the movie <em>Dhurandhar, </em>allegedly linking him and his father P Chidambaram to a "fake currency deal". </p><p>In a recent <em>ANI</em> podcast, Karti refuted the claims that created a lot of buzz on social media, saying that the allegations are a blend of "fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards."</p><p>"No I have not watched <em>Dhurandhar</em>. But I have been told that I have a cameo there. I have also been told its a 3-hour long movie so maybe on multiple flights I'll watch it," he said during the interview.</p><p>"I hope the producer had called me and asked me who they should cast as my cameo, I would have given some suggestions," he said. </p>.Watch | YouTuber exposes illegal sale of pirated 'Dhurandhar' in Pakistan despite ban.<p>When asked which actor he would have preferred for portraying his role, Chidambaram humorously said Pierce Brosnan for his role, and Michael Caine for his father's role. </p><p>"If people can mix-up fact, fiction, and WhatsApp forwards, what can I do?" he said with a laugh.</p><p>Referring to the scene of in which it was mentioned that an Indian minister and his son handed over currency-printing templates to a Pakistani intelligence operative after a deal in London, he noted there would have been records if it was true. "If you really think it happened, shouldn't the Government of India have some records?" he asked. </p><p>"Unfortunately, thanks to WhatsApp, and Mark Zuckerberg, people can sift through fact and fiction," he said. </p><p>"With AI its only going to get worse," he added.</p>