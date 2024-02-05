If Kashi, Mathura freed, Hindus won't seek other mosques: Ram mandir trust treasurer

Shri Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that if Kashi and Mathura are freed, the Hindu community will forget issues related to all the other temples destroyed by foreign invaders, adding that 3,500 Hindu temples were demolished due to foreign attacks.

He was speaking at a press conference in Alandi in Pune, Maharashtra where various religious programmes are held between February 4 and 11 on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

According to a report by Times of India, the treasurer said, "We do not even desire to look at the others if these three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good, hence if we get the two temples (Kashi and Mathura) peacefully, with love, we will forget about all other things."