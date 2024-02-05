If Kashi, Mathura freed, Hindus won't seek other mosques: Ram mandir trust treasurer

Shri Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that if Kashi and Mathura are freed, the Hindu community will forget issues related to all the other temples destroyed by foreign invaders, adding that 3,500 Hindu temples were demolished due to foreign attacks.
He was speaking at a press conference in Alandi in Pune, Maharashtra where various religious programmes are held between February 4 and 11 on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
According to a report by Times of India, the treasurer said, "We do not even desire to look at the others if these three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country's future should be good, hence if we get the two temples (Kashi and Mathura) peacefully, with love, we will forget about all other things."
He urged the Muslim community to support this demand for a peaceful solution. According to the publication, he also said that the issue is only about removing signs of the attacks and it should not be considered as a problem between the two communities.
"We found a peaceful solution (for Ram mandir) and since such an era has begun, we are hopeful that the other issues will also be resolved peacefully," the Maharaj added.
According to the publication, he also said that the Muslim community are ready for a peaceful solution for the remaining two temples, but some people oppose it.
He asserted, "We will take a stand as per the situation and try to convince them. We will ensure that no non-peaceful environment is created."