Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

If namaz on roads is wrong, all religious street celebrations should also be opposed: AIMIM chief Owaisi

Owaisi asked why there are no objections to religious yatras from Uttarakhand to Delhi when roads are allegedly blocked.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 00:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2026, 00:28 IST
India NewsAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMnamaz

Follow us on :

Follow Us