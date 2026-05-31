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‘If no positive answer is found’: Supreme Court orders DNA test for closure in paternity case

The court concluded that the balance of interests clearly lay in favour of respondent Amar and found no error in the orders passed by the lower courts.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDNA testingpaternity leave

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