If situation in Manipur is as normal as BJP claims, they why...: Congress throws 4 questions at Modi govt

"If the situation in Manipur is as normal as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today, if the Chief Minister of Manipur is doing as good a job as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today, if a dialogue process with different communities is under way as has been claimed by the self-styled Chanakya today, then 1. Why hasn't the non-biological PM found the time and inclination to visit Manipur ever since the state erupted on May 3, 2023?" he asked.

"2. Why hasn't the non-biological PM met with the political leaders of the state, including the CM, for a meaningful discussion? 3. Why is there no full-time Governor and why has the Chief Secretary not been in the state for the past 45 days? 4. Why are a number of MLAs and ministers no longer in the state, and why is the palatial BJP office in Imphal not functioning?" he posted on X.