If situation in Manipur is as normal as BJP claims, they why...: Congress throws 4 questions at Modi govt

Guwahati: Attacking the Narendra Modi government for claiming normalcy in Manipur, Congress on Tuesday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the ethnic violence-hit state or met leaders from there.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh's attack on the ruling BJP came hours after Home Minister Amit Shah had said that incidents of violence took place in Manipur recently for three days but other than that in the last 3 months, there were no major incidents.
"If the situation in Manipur is as normal as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today, if the Chief Minister of Manipur is doing as good a job as the self-styled Chanakya has made it out to be today, if a dialogue process with different communities is under way as has been claimed by the self-styled Chanakya today, then 1. Why hasn't the non-biological PM found the time and inclination to visit Manipur ever since the state erupted on May 3, 2023?" he asked.
"2. Why hasn't the non-biological PM met with the political leaders of the state, including the CM, for a meaningful discussion? 3. Why is there no full-time Governor and why has the Chief Secretary not been in the state for the past 45 days? 4. Why are a number of MLAs and ministers no longer in the state, and why is the palatial BJP office in Imphal not functioning?" he posted on X.
Congress and other Opposition parties have been targeting the government over the violence in Manipur.
At a press conference on the occasion of Modi government completing 100 days in power, Shah also said that the government has created a roadmap to find a solution and is talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities besides taking security measures to stop infiltration from Myanmar calling it the "root cause" for all problems.
Published 17 September 2024, 13:07 IST