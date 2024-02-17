If there's any such thing, will inform you first: Kamal Nath to media on talk of switch to BJP

Kamal Nath told reporters, "If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first." Asked if he was denying the switch, he added, "It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side."

However, BJP Yuva Morcha National Secretary Tajinder Bagga claimed on 'X', "News of Kamal Nath joining BJP is fake."

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, who succeeded Kamal Nath as state chief, told reporters in Bhopal that the news of the former Chief Minister leaving the party is "baseless".

"For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, Indira Gandhi had said that Kamal Nath is her third son. In the 45 years of his political journey, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the Congress. I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress government in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership...Can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress?"

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday...A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata Party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?"

Kamal Nath had faced the ire of Congress leadership after the Assembly election debacle in Madhya Pradesh where it hoped to unseat the BJP from power. Kamal Nath was held responsible for the shortcomings in the campaign as well as faced criticism for 'one-upmanship' and not taking leaders along. He was also accused of shunting out election strategist Sunil Kanugolu's team from working for the party in the state.

He is also said to be miffed with the leadership for not giving him the Rajya Sabha seat, which he sought. The leadership further appointed Patwari after he refused to stand down as state unit chief.