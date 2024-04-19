If victorious, PM Modi’s 100-day action plan includes Rs 10K crore roadmap for new cities

By Shruti Srivastava and Siddhartha Singh

Government officials are discussing proposals to subsidize interest on home loans, create new urban centres and reduce bankruptcy delays as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-day agenda if he returns to office, people familiar with the matter said.

The plans include setting up about 10 new cities to expand manufacturing and services sectors while also easing population congestion, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. The project will need initial funding of about Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion), the people said.

The proposals expand on the goals outlined in the ruling party’s election manifesto released this week, which pledged to boost manufacturing and improve living conditions in India’s cities. Modi said at the launch of the manifesto he’d instructed officials to begin work on programs to be implemented in his first 100 days in office, showing his confidence in returning to office for a third consecutive term in elections that kick off on Friday.