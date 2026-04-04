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'If West Asia crisis continues Indian exports to other parts of world will get impacted': Official

Indian exports during the last financial year were expected to remain on a positive trajectory despite the crisis.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsExportsWest Asia

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