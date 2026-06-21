If you don't sack Pradhan, you'll be the most incompetent PM: CJP founder Dipke to Modi

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Cockroach%20Janta%20Party">Cockroach Janta Party</a>'s protest at Delhi's dharna hotspot Jantar Mantar entered second day on Sunday with its founder Abhijeet Dipke bringing the Prime Minister on the line of fire, saying that Narendra Modi will be considered the "most incompetent PM" if he does not sack Education Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dharmendra%20Pradhan">Dharmendra Pradhan</a>.</p><p>Even as police denied permission to continue their protest on Saturday evening, Dipke and a handful of supporters stayed put at Jantar Mantar in the night while more protesters gathered at the site during the day while vowing to continue their sit-in. Dipke appealed to farmers to support their agitation seeking Pradhan's resignation over the NEET and CBSE fiasco.</p>.<p>Banging plates and shouting slogans against Pradhan, hundreds of protesters gathered for the second day but police repeated the drill of switching off the mikes at 5 PM and asking protesters to leave the venue. </p><p>However, CJP said on 'X', "for the second day in a row, the cockroaches will sit through the night at Jantar Mantar. We will not leave until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. If the government thinks exhaustion will end this movement, it is mistaken. This protest will only grow bigger."</p><p>Dipke told protesters, "till now we were saying that Pradhan is an incompetent minister. Mr Prime Minister, if you are not sacking Dharmendra Pradhan, if you are not taking his resignation, then you will be the most incompetent Prime Minister in the history of India. Modi-ji, you are sharing your 'Mann Ki Baat' every week. Please listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of students."</p>.Day 2 of Cockroach Janta Party stir: Dipke seeks farmers' backing, asks NEET candidates to join after exam.<p>He said it is Modi's responsibility that Pradhan resigns because he became the Prime Minister with their votes and claimed that he will be held responsible for 17 students, who died by suicide apparently due to pressure over NEET exams.</p><p>"I want to tell you that you will not become PM with the votes of the people of Italy...You have not been made PM to eat 'jhaalmuri'...Stop eating 'Melody' (toffee) one day, having 'jhaalmuri' another day. Do the work for which you have been made the Prime Minister. Along with 'Mann Ki Baat', do 'Kaam Ki Baat' too."</p><p>Dipke also appealed to farmers saying the youth are holding the fort but without their support this movement would not be successful. "I appeal to farmers across India to come and stand with students at Jantar Mantar. When farmers were fighting for their rights, students stood shoulder to shoulder with them and now students need the same solidarity today," he said.</p>