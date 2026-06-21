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If you don't sack Pradhan, you'll be the most incompetent PM: CJP founder Dipke to Modi

Dipke appealed to farmers to support their agitation seeking Pradhan's resignation over the NEET and CBSE fiasco.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 15:55 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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