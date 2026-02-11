Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'If you heeded my advice, you would not be in opposition': Jagdambika Pal tells Rahul Gandhi

Participating in a debate on the Union Budget, Gandhi raised certain issues and took some names to which Pal, who was in the chair, objected.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 14:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 14:22 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsParliamentLok Sabha

Follow us on :

Follow Us