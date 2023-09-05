IFS officer on safari tour decodes tiger's wagging of tail during encounter with bear

An IFS officer on Sunday shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing an interaction between a tiger and a bear, which has piqued the interest of many on the internet, reports Hindustan Times.
The clip recorded by the officer, Susanta Nanda, from a safari tour shows a bear approaching a tiger. Generally, one might expect the two wild animals in the video to get into a fight. In an unexpected twist, the tiger wags its tail for the bear and the animals can be seen staring at each other for a while.
IFS Susanta Nanda captions his post saying, "While people in safari wanted- 'fight hone de- it was an affable interaction. Tiger use their tails to communicate with each other. An upright, slowly wagging tail indicates friendliness. Bear understood the language."
The post has been making rounds on the internet and has gone viral since it was posted. The video has fetched over 38,000 views, along with several likes and fun comments.
Here are some of the reactions that the video has received:
"Highly impressive gesture by both the tiger and the bear. These qualities unveil their sense of considerateness and sensitivity towards each other," one person wrote.
Another person added, "This is awesome, thanks for sharing."
"Missing jungle book episode," wrote another X user.