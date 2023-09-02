IIA readies centre for extensive data processing ahead of Aditya-L1's launch

A native of Devakottai near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, Muthu Priyal is responsible for writing and creating the software pipeline to process the raw data from VELC into usable scientific material.

The continuum line (as visible through the telescope), one of the payload’s four observation channels, can on its own generate 1,440 images a day (at an image per minute). The spectroscopic channels that observe the corona at different wavelengths are also equipped to generate significant amounts of data. VELC can image the corona with high spatial resolution, at about three times a second.

A project scientist with the Aditya-L1 team, Muthu Priyal started as a junior research fellow (atmospheric science) at the Isro headquarters. In 2009, she joined IIA where she developed software to analyse about 100 years of data from the institute’s Kodaikanal Solar Observatory. She has been working on the Aditya-L1 programme since 2020.

“From the continuum channel, we get images of the corona that can give us an idea about events like CMEs (Coronal Mass Ejections, or large expulsions of coronal matter, at times directed towards the earth). The spectra can tell us about the corona’s physical and dynamic nature,” she said.

Muthu Priyal’s team has also developed a software that can detect CME occurrences and help scientists derive the time taken for the expulsions to reach the earth’s atmosphere.