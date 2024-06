The JEE-Advanced results were announced on Sunday, for admission into IITs, news agency PTI reported.

Here's the link to check out the JEE-Advanced results 2024.

Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the exam after scoring 355 out of 360 marks, whereas Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone emerged the top-ranked female student.

More to follow...