IIT-M researchers identify oceans as potential storage sinks for CO2

Chennai: Researchers with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have identified the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal as potential storage sinks for storing large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), which could help make industrial clusters carbon neutral.

Called ‘CO2 sequestration,’ the process envisages the ocean acting like a storage reservoir for greenhouse gas with researchers finding that CO2 can be stored permanently in the ocean in the form of solid hydrate beyond 500 m of sea depth through the liquid CO2, thereby can be helpful to make our industrial clusters carbon neutral.

Besides helping devise large-scale CO2 storage and utilizing the fullest potential of oceans to decarbonize the world without harming marine ecology, the research can also help India achieve national decarbonisation and climate change goals.

The stored carbon dioxide can create an eco-friendly ice-like substance called ‘Gas Hydrates’. One cubic meter of gas hydrate can sequester approximately 150-170 cubic meters of CO2 under oceanic conditions beyond 500 meters, the researchers said.

The findings of the research was led by Prof. Jitendra Sangwai, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Madras, and Mr. Yogendra Kumar Mishra, Research Scholar (Prime Ministers Research Fellow), IIT-M was published in several research papers in reputed peer-reviewed journals including Energy Fuels.

Prof Jitendra Sangwai, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-M, said, methane hydrates have been in the ocean for millions of years without affecting the environment. Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.