Illegal Rohingya migrants don't possess fundamental right to reside in India, Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that illegal Rohingya Muslim migrants do not have a fundamental right to reside and settle in India, since as a developing country with the largest population in the world and with limited resources, priority is required to be given to the country's own citizens.

Those illegally entering to India, would be dealt with the law and in accordance with the provisions of the Foreigners Act, it said.

"Since India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees, it would handle the issue of Rohingyas based on its own domestic framework," the Union government's Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Centre filed the affidavit in response to a plea filed by a petitioner, Priyali Sur, seeking appropriate directions including that of releasing detained Rohingyas.