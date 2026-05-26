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'I'm a big fan of PM Modi': Donald Trump tells US envoy Sergio Gor

Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:54 IST
India NewsUS newsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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