'I'm a big fan of PM Modi': Donald Trump tells US envoy Sergio Gor

<p>A video from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, recording US Ambassador Sergio Gor's address, has gone viral on social media. It threw light on how US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump </a>praised Indian leadership on a call with American envoy to India.</p><p>Gor held his phone to a microphone for the audience as Trump said, "I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister, (Narendra) Modi</a> is great, he is my friend and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody...I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi."</p>.'Good friend of mine': Donald Trump praises PM Modi at Gaza Peace Summit, then asks Shehbaz Sharif 'India-Pak will be nice, right?'.<p>"We've never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country," the US president said. "If they ever need help, they know where to call -- they call right here," he added. </p>.President Trump a 'big fan' of PM Modi: Rubio downplays anti-India rhetoric in US.<p>"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor captioned the video post on X.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his recent visit to India sought to dismiss allegations of rising anti-India rhetoric in the US. </p><p>"The President is a big fan of India, a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. I wouldn't be here if the President didn't want me to be here. He wouldn't have sent someone like Sergio (Gor) to be our ambassador, someone who's very close to the President," Rubio said.</p>