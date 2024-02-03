'I'm alive,' says Poonam Pandey; 'death' message was to raise awareness about cervical cancer

Poonam Pandey, the model-turned-actor, is alive and well, she announced in a video message on Saturday.
"I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease," she said, adding, "Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take."
"I'm alive," she said at the start of the video message where she went on to apologise for 'hurting' her fans with the news of her death.
Yesterday, Pandey's team had put out the news of her death in an Instagram post, though there was speculation about whether it was true or not, given no earlier signs of cervical cancer and the fact that her family was reportedly unreachable.
The entire exercise was to raise awareness and start a conversation around cervical cancer, Poonam Pandey said.