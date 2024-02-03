'I'm alive,' says Poonam Pandey; 'death' message was to raise awareness about cervical cancer

"I'm alive," she said at the start of the video message where she went on to apologise for 'hurting' her fans with the news of her death.

Yesterday, Pandey's team had put out the news of her death in an Instagram post, though there was speculation about whether it was true or not, given no earlier signs of cervical cancer and the fact that her family was reportedly unreachable.

The entire exercise was to raise awareness and start a conversation around cervical cancer, Poonam Pandey said.