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Night temperature to be above normal, IMD forecasts more heatwave days in May

Gujarat, Maharashtra, almost the entire east coast, West Bengal, southern Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand are likely to experience 4-5 additional heatwave days.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsIMDheatwaveweather

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