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IMD predicts below normal rainfall for July after subdued June

Some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India and the eastern peninsular region is likely to receive normal to above rainfall, the IMD said.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsIMDRainfallIndian Meteorological Departmentweather forecast

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