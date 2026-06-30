IMD predicts below normal rainfall for July after subdued June

<p>New Delhi: After a vastly deficient June, India may experience “below normal” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">monsoon </a>in July as well with the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicting less than 94 per cent of the average rainfall for the month.</p><p>While generous showers are expected in the first seven to ten days of July, the situation is likely to worsen in the second half of the month, which traditionally accounts for one-third of the southwest monsoon’s total rainfall.</p><p>“July is our rainiest month. The first ten days of rainfall will be helpful for sowing. But the monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole in July 2026 is most likely to be below normal - less than 94% of long period average,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general meteorology at the IMD said here. </p>.India records fifth driest June since 1901 as monsoon rains lag.<p>The average July <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rain">rainfall </a>for the country is 280.4 mm.</p><p>For most of India, July rainfall will be below normal barring parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Northeast.</p><p>The month of June ended as the fifth driest June since 1901, which recovered in the last two days of the month. But rainfall over east and north east India was the lowest in the last 126 years.</p><p>June 2026 ended with 40 per cent deficient rainfall. For comparison, June 2009 was the worst in the last 126 years with 47 per cent shortfall. Also June 2014 ended with a 44 per cent deficiency.</p><p>A deficient June, however, doesn’t necessarily mean a deficient monsoon season, says an IMD official.</p><p>Since 1951, there have been 26 years when June rainfall was below normal, but only eight such years ended with a below-normal southwest monsoon season.</p><p>As many as 15 such years had normal monsoon rainfall, and three witnessed excess rainfall.</p><p>Mohapatra said no low pressure system was developed in June unlike other years when 2-3 such systems are formed. Apart from the El Nino, another unfavourable factors pulling down the June rainfall is an unfavourable Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) - a giant ball of clouds, rain, and winds that moves from west to east across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.</p><p>The MJO acts like a giant remote control for the monsoon and depending on its location, it can help or hurt the rain.</p><p>The IMD chief said while typhoon activity over the West Pacific was above normal, most of the typhoon systems recurved to north-north west direction towards China, Japan and Korea, leading to subdued low-pressure system formation over the Indian Ocean region.</p><p>While El Nino has negatively impacted the monsoon so far, the Indian Ocean Dipole - a temperature see-saw between the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal that can counter El Nino – remains neutral so far.</p><p>A few weather models show a positive IOD in the latter half of the monsoon season. If a positive IOD develops, it can neutralise the El Nino to some extent as happened in 2015.</p>