<p>New Delhi: India is likely to see below-average monsoon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rain">rains </a>for the first time in three years in 2026, the government said on Monday, stoking concerns over farm output and growth in Asia's third-largest economy as it battles inflation driven by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-trump-says-doesnt-care-if-iran-comes-back-to-talks-3965818">Iran war</a>. </p>.Silver futures fall Rs 4,495 to Rs 2,38,779/kg.<p>The monsoon, which typically arrives over the southern state of Kerala around June 1 and retreats by mid-September, is expected to reach 92% of the long-period average this year, M. Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a news conference.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department defines normal rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the four-month season.</p>