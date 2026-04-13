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IMD predicts sub-par monsoon in 2026 after two years of above-average rains

The monsoon, ⁠which ‌typically arrives over the southern state ‌of Kerala around June 1 ⁠and retreats by mid-September, is expected to ‌reach 92% ‌of the long-period average ‌this year.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 11:33 IST
India Newsrainsmonsoon

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