IMD says 2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901

Mohapatra said most parts of the country were expected to witness relatively warmer mornings with central and northwestern parts set to experience cooler days with the weather office forecasting below normal monthly maximum temperatures over the region.

In addition to tropical cyclones, India also witnessed other extreme weather events like extremely heavy rainfall, floods, landslide, lightning, thunderstorm and droughts with states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim bearing the brunt.

According to IMD’s own analysis, as many 1,270 people were killed in thunderstorms and lightning, followed by 860 in floods and 160 in heatwaves.

The weather office cautioned about cold wave days over central India in January and dense fog days over parts of north west and east India for the next three days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next two days and decrease thereafter.