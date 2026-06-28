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IMD says wait for monsoon may be over in 5-6 days even as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh reel under heat

According to weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi is likely to see the arrival of monsoon on July 4 if conditions remain favourable.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsIMDmonsoonDelhiUttar PradeshHeat

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