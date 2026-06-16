Impact of El Nino likely to be 'relatively severe' in 12 states, including Karnataka

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Indian government warns of severe El Nino impact on 12 states' Kharif 2026 agriculture, urging proactive mitigation.
Key points
• El Nino threat
El Nino is expected to weaken the monsoon, severely affecting agriculture in 12 states including Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.
• Government response
Union Agriculture Minister directed weekly strategy meetings and district-level action plans to mitigate risks and support farmers.
• Mitigation strategies
Plans include water conservation, inter-cropping, alternative cropping patterns, and scientific cotton production methods to enhance resilience.
• Pulse self-reliance
Efforts are underway to boost pigeon pea, black gram, and moong production through seed distribution and technical support to reduce import dependence.
• Input management
National fertiliser stocks are sufficient, with instructions to ensure smooth distribution and monitor reservoir levels and mandi prices.
Key statistics
326
Number of high-risk districts identified
12
Number of states facing severe impact
9-10
States with relatively higher impact
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:29 IST