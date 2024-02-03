Imperative for govt law officers to remain impervious to politics of day: CJI

“Law officers bear a greater responsibility in upholding ethical standards compared to private practitioners, given their role as guardians of the rule of law. An exemplary figure in this regard is the late Soli Sorabjee, a former Attorney General, who, during his tenure, demonstrated a commitment to justice by advising the Union when it lacked a valid legal case”, he said.

Speaking in presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Law Minister, Attorney General R Venkatramani, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the CJI said at this conference focused on law officers, it is pertinent to consider their pivotal role in upholding the ethics in legal practice.

He said the law officers serve as the primary point of contact between the courts and the government, representing not only the government as an institution but also the various departments and officials within it.

Justice Chandrachud said several other law officers also represent the Union and the states including the Solicitor General, Additional Solicitor General, and Additional Advocates General for the states.

The CJI said the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that law officers and professionals should not only assist the administration of justice but also uphold the honor of the legal profession through exemplary conduct from both within and outside the courtroom.

“Ethics in legal practice encompass a wide range of principles, each offering valuable insights into decision-making. Virtue ethics, for instance, underscores the importance of cultivating moral character and pursuing excellence in every aspect of legal work. In the context of the legal profession, this translates into a commitment to integrity, honesty, and professionalism in all endeavours,” the CJI said.