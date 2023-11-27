Imperative to amplify justice needs of under-represented: CJI Chandrachud

Chandrachud said the concept of justice has historically been construed as applicable solely within the confines of a sovereign state.

"Given the intricate web of transnational relations in the present age, our concepts of justice have also changed. In transnational relationships, all nations are not treated equally. However, some nations share a sense of solidarity and belonging. It is here that constructed categories such as Global South become important points of collaboration, dialogue and deliberation."

"This term is not geographical but based on political, geopolitical, and economic commonalities between certain nations. Several nations in the Global South, including India, have historically been at the receiving end of imperialism or colonial rule. This history resulted in a relationship of unequal power with such nations being forced into the periphery of the economy. It is for this reason that before academics used the term Global South, terms such as developing, the underdeveloped or third world gained wide currency," he said.