Implementation of new criminal laws evoke mixed reactions from legal experts

New Delhi: The three new criminal laws, which replaced the British-era penal statutes on Monday, have evoked mixed reactions from legal luminaries with some hailing them as 'significant step' towards modernising criminal justice system while others terming them as 'draconian' and 'cosmetic'.

The new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—came into effect across the country from July 1 and replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said an opportunity to make genuine reforms has been wasted and "cosmetic changes" have been brought about in new laws, disregarding the crucial aspect of huge pendency of cases in courts, especially in trial courts.