'Important items' on agenda of Parliament special session: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday there are "important items" on the agenda of the Special Session of Parliament convened from September 18 to 22 and it will be circulated "very shortly".

He declined to comment on the items on the agenda and said it's in "final stage" of preparation.

"Parliament session we have called and there are important items. The agenda will be circulated very shortly," Joshi told PTI by telephone when contacted for comment.