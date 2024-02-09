'Important legislative business coming': BJP issues whip to MPs to ensure presence in Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha to ensure their presence in Parliament on Saturday on account of some "very important" legislative business, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Though there was no official word on the nature of the business on the last day of the last session before the Lok Sabha polls, some party leaders said there is a possibility that it may touch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.