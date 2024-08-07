Important to keep weight in check, lesson for all: Hema Malini on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Phogat's disqualification from the 50 kg wrestling event dashed India's hopes for Olympics gold, after she put up a phenomenal performance yesterday in the semi-finals. She was 150 gms overweight.

With Phogat out, Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez has been named her replacement in the finals.

India, meanwhile, has taken steps against the ouster. "The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW). The Prime Minister spoke to IOA President P T Usha and asked her to take necessary action. The government had provided every facility to her including personal staff," Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha today.

Phogat has had a tumultuous relationship with the Central government over her protest against BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh, who earlier headed the Wrestling Federation of India and was accused of sexual harassment. Ahead of her Olympics qualifier, Phogat had even posted on X that Brij Bhushan or his son might do something to end her dreams.

As India reels from the shock exit, boxing stalwart Vijender Singh has hinted at a sabotage, telling PTI "I think it might be sabotage. 100gm, you have got to be kidding me. We athletes can shed 5 to 6kg overnight. It is difficult no doubt but we know how to control our hunger, thirst, and exert to the extreme," adding, "And when I say sabotage I mean people who are not happy to see India rise as a sporting nation. This girl has been through so much, your heart breaks for her. What more could she have done? Which other test?"