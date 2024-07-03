In a bid to assist customers, Bank Employees Association launches Bank Clinic

Mumbai: In a unique initiative, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has launched a 'Bank Clinic' with a purpose to assist customers, impart knowledge and address grievances.

Currently, 139 commercial banks handle 300 crore deposit accounts and 40 crore loan accounts through 1,56,951 branches in the country.

AIBEA Joint Secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar, who is also Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation’s General Secretary, said that making bank customers financially literate and aware regarding today's technology has become of the utmost importance.