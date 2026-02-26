Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA revises ticket refund norms in a bid to make air travel passenger-friendly

According to the aviation watchdog, passengers can now cancel or change air tickets without paying an additional charge within 48 hours of booking, subject to certain conditions.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsDGCAIndigo

Follow us on :

Follow Us