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In a bid to prevent infiltration and conspiracy, Amit Shah announces ‘Smart Border’ project along Pakistan, Bangladesh

Shah said the charter for the High-Power Demography Mission announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be finalised in the coming days.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsAmit ShahPakistanBangladesh

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