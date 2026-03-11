In a first, Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in coma for 13 years

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday allowed passive euthanasia for a 32-year-old man who has been in a comatose condition for more than 13 years, by withdrawing his artificial life support.</p><p>Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive.</p><p>Harish Rana suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013 and has been in a coma for over a decade.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed AIIMS to grant admission in palliative care to Rana so that the medical treatment can be withdrawn. It must be ensured that it is withdrawn with a tailored plan so that dignity is maintained, the bench said, according to <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The top court earlier expressed its desire to meet the parents of the 32-year-old man. It had perused a report containing Rana's medical history filed by a secondary medical board of doctors from the AIIMS-Delhi and remarked that it was a "sad" report.</p><p>The primary medical board, after examining the patient's condition, had stressed the negligible chance of his recovery.</p><p>The top court had, on December 11, noted that according to the report of the primary medical board, the man is in a "pathetic condition".</p><p>According to the guidelines issued by the apex court in 2023, a primary and a secondary medical board will have to be formed for an expert opinion on the withdrawal of artificial life support for a patient in a vegetative state.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>