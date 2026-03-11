Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In a first, Supreme Court allows passive euthanasia for man in coma for 13 years

Harish Rana suffered head injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building in 2013 and has been in a coma for over a decade
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 05:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 05:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEuthanasiacoma

Follow us on :

Follow Us