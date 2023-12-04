In a jibe at Rahul over Cong's defeat in 3 key states, Piyush Goyal takes to 'moye moye' trend

The Union Minister captioned the clip by saying "Rahul Gandhi's predictions turned out to be true."

The trend, which has become popular as ‘Moye Moye’ is actually a song called Moye Moye by a Serbian singer-songwriter named Teya Dora and was released as Dzanum.

Moye More is a song about nightmare and despair, and is being used worldwide to inject humour into an otherwise tragic/sad circumstance.

In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the Congress could not save its government from anti-incumbency, winning only 69 out of total 199 in Rajasthan and 35 out of 90 in Chhattisgarh. BJP on the other hand, won 115 and 54 in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively. BJP's win in Chhattisgarh came as a surprise to many, as no exit polls had predicted such turn in events for Congress.

In Madhya Pradesh, which is 230 seat strong, the Congress was reduced to just 66 seats, while BJP registered a massive victory with 163 seats.