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In call with Modi, Iran President proposes West Asia security framework; seeks India's role as BRICS chair to halt hostilities

According to the Iranian readout, Pezeshkian rejected Washington's claims that the US launched the military offensive against Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsIranNarendra ModiBRICSWest Asia

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