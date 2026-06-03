Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In conflict between national sovereignty and personal liberty, former must prevail: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices, however, refrained from elaborating further on the intersection of Article 21, prolonged incarceration, and statutory restrictions.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 06:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 June 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtlibertysovereign

Follow us on :

Follow Us