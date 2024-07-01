In debut speech as LoP, Rahul Gandhi tears into Modi govt over Manipur crisis, Agnipath scheme, NEET row & MSP issue

New Delhi: In his first speech in the Lok Sabha after taking over as the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on Monday participated in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and launched a scathing attack on Modi government’s performance over the last ten years.

Holding a picture of Lord Shiva, Rahul accused the BJP of spreading "fear and hate." Pointing a figure at the treasury benches, Gandhi said that, "those who call themselves Hindus are spreading violence”, evoking sharp responses from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rising up to speak, Gandhi took a copy of the Constitution and said that the Opposition fought in the last elections to defend it.

"In the last decade, there has been a full scale attack on the idea of India, anyone who opposed the BJP’s ideas suffered … I personally suffered .. There were 20 cases filed against me, my house was taken away," Gandhi said, adding that in these times, his only refuge was Lord Shiva.

As he displayed a photo of the deity, Speaker Om Birla said pictures cannot be allowed into the House.