Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In Diwali message, Rahul Gandhi bats for system where people's skills get their due

Gandhi said Diwali means light that can remove the darkness of poverty and helplessness.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 10:42 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us