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In era of AI, deepfake, credibility crisis looms largest: Jyotiraditya Scindia on challenges for journalism

The Union minister for communications also spoke of the contribution of the erstwhile Gwalior state to the field of journalism.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 00:17 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 00:17 IST
India NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaJournalism

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