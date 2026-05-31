In era of AI, deepfake, credibility crisis looms largest: Jyotiraditya Scindia on challenges for journalism

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said press faced censorship and scarce resources during the colonial era, but challenges for journalism are different in today's era of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, while the biggest crisis is that of credibility.</p>.<p>In his address at an event hosted here to mark 200 years of the advent of Hindi journalism, he also said, "journalism is not only about data", rather it is about preserving the human conscience.</p>.Media bodies express concern over present status of press freedom.<p>The Union minister for communications also spoke of the contribution of the erstwhile Gwalior state to the field of journalism.</p>.<p>"My great-grandfather... (Jiwajirao Madhorao Scindia), started 'Jayaji Pratap' in the Gwalior state.. to raise awareness. We had a printing press in Gwalior's yard, which I'm now trying to transform into an old, industrial museum. I'll also keep the old press there," he said.</p>.<p>"And then, her daughter-in-law.. the former Rajmata Sahib, started 'Swadesh' on the Gwalior Palace campus. So, our family may not have same intellectual rigour as you all (veteran journalists) have, but I assure you, it is definitely connected to you in a close way," the Union minister said.</p>.<p>Scindia belongs to the former princely state, where forts and several other places still draw tourists.</p>.<p>A two-day seminar, starting May 30, is being hosted by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) here and Madhavrao Sapre Memorial Newspaper Museum and Research Institute, Bhopal, to commemorate 200 years since the first Hindi newspaper, a weekly, 'Udanta Martand' was published in India on May 30, 1826.</p>.<p>Scindia, the chief guest at the opening session of the seminar, released a commemorative stamp, and also a commemorative volume on the bicentenary.</p>.<p>In his address, Scindia further said, "In that era, challenges were different. Censorship was a challenge. A complete programme was in place to restrict freedom of expression. Resources were scarce." But today, 200 years later, the challenges are "different", he said.</p>.<p>"An information explosion has already taken place. The era of artificial intelligence has arrived. And, if I may say so, the biggest crisis in this era, is of credibility. And this credibility crisis has arisen because of fake narratives, deepfake technology and misinformation, manipulation of videos.</p>.Journalism will exist but AI will automate many of its tasks: Brijesh Singh, DGIPR.<p>"Back then, it was said that what one saw with one's eyes, was the truth. Today, truth has to be found between newspapers and information systems," he added.</p>.<p>In this environment, the minister said, technology being used for gaining likes and views can also be used to create awareness among readers, "to instill a yearning".</p>.<p>There should not be just reportage, but a deeper analysis with that reportage, which can also enhance intellectual capacity of readers, Scindia said.</p>.<p>"Because journalism is not only data. Journalism is about preserving the human conscience. And that responsibility is in your hands," he asserted. </p>