In handwritten notes, 10 women parliamentarians share memories of old Parliament building

"First time I visited this elegant Parliament House in the year 1986 after my rich gold medal haul at Seoul as a spectator. That time still remember that all the Honourable MPs congratulating me and gave best wishes. After that too I visited two or three times with some special purpose. But 20th July 2022, was a very special day for me. First time in my life I stepped into the Rajya Sabha with my right leg, touched the step with my right hand and chanted 'Hari Om' in my lips (sic)," she said.