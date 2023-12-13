In Instagram post, LS intruder Sagar said 'making effort is important'

In a post on Instagram, Sagar wrote, 'Jeete ya hare, par koshish to zaruri hai. Ab dekhna ye hai safar kitana haseen hoga. Umeed hai fir milengey (Making an effort is important whether you win or lose. Let's see how beautiful the journey will be. Hope to see you again).'

Family members of Sagar said he left his home in Lucknow two days ago to take part in a 'protest' in Delhi. However, the family said they were unaware of his involvement in the Parliament security breach.