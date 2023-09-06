Home
Homeindia

In last 9 years, Modi govt has only indulged in engineering splits in other parties: Sharad Pawar

The NCP founder alleged the BJP has consistently misused power against its rivals.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 22:45 IST

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said in the last nine years, the Modi government has only indulged in engineering splits in rival political outfits.

Addressing a rally in Jalgaon district, the home turf of rebel NCP leader and state Cabinet minister Anil Patil, the former Union agriculture minister said the BJP is in power in Maharashtra as well as at the Centre, but it is not bothered about the woes of farmers in the state which is facing a drought- like situation due to deficient rains.

Prior to his Jalgaon gathering in north Maharashtra, Pawar has held rallies in districts of Nashik, Beed and Kolhapur, the home turfs of rebel NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif, respectively.

'There is Modi government in the country. What have they done in the last nine years? They have only indulged in politics of engineering splits. The BJP engineered splits in the Shiv Sena, the NCP. Instead of using power people gave them for good purpose, they used it to file false cases against people (opponents) through the ED and the CBI,' Pawar said.

The NCP founder alleged the BJP has consistently misused power against its rivals.

(Published 05 September 2023, 22:45 IST)
