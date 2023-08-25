In Madhumita murder, Supreme Court issues notice against 'premature' release of jailed ex-UP minister, his wife

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on the plea of deceased poetess Madhumita Shukla’s sister against the “premature” release of jailed former UP Minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, reported news agency ANI.

The ex-UP minister and his wife have been serving life sentences at the Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in murder of Madhumita at her Lucknow residence on May 9, 2003.

The court did not pass any order against the release of the Tripathi couple.

More details to follow...