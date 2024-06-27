In Parliament address, President Murmu flags Emergency, assures action over paper leaks & praises 10 years of Modi Govt

New Delhi: In her first joint address to members of both the Houses after the Lok Sabha elections, President Droupadi Murmu said the NEET paper leaks will be taken up strongly and her government is committed to a "fair" investigation and ensuring “strict” punishment to the culprits.

She also spoke about the Emergency and said it was a “dark” period in our democracy. President Murmu also praised the last ten years of Modi’s government and said India is now the third largest economy in the world.

In a speech that spanned over 50 minutes, the President said the people of India have reposed their faith in her government a third time.

“The Election Commission conducted the largest election in the world where 64 crore Indians voted. The people of India have elected a stable Government with clear majority, consecutively for the third term. This has happened after six decades,” she said, adding that the voting numbers in Kashmir Valley also broke records.