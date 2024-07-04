In Pics| India's most expensive city to live in (2024)

Mumbai, the financial capital and the most populous city of India, has topped the list. The city ranks on the 136th place globally.
Known for its high cost of living, the national capital New Delhi ranks second on the list.
Chennai was adjudged as the third most expensive India city.
Fourth spot was taken by Bengaluru. The high cost of living driven by steep housing rents, personal care, energy, utilities, and transportation costs makes the city one of the most expensive India city.
Hyderabad has seen significant increases in housing rentals in recent and past and ranks fifth on the list.
Sixth on the list is Pune. The city is notable for its expensive housing as it grows as a tech and education hub.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kolkata is the seventh most expensive city in India. Generally more affordable, the city has seen rising costs in housing and personal care products in recent times.
Published 04 July 2024, 12:03 IST