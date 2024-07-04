Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

In Pics| India's most expensive city to live in (2024)

Here we list India's most expensive city to live in (2024) as per a recent survey by Mercer's 2024 Cost of Living.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 12:03 IST
Last Updated : 04 July 2024, 12:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Mumbai, the financial capital and the most populous city of India, has topped the list. The city ranks on the 136th place globally.

Mumbai, the financial capital and the most populous city of India, has topped the list. The city ranks on the 136th place globally. 

Credit: Pexels

ADVERTISEMENT
Known for its high cost of living, the national capital New Delhi ranks second on the list.

Known for its high cost of living, the national capital New Delhi ranks second on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Chennai was adjudged as the third most expensive India city.

Chennai was adjudged as the third most expensive India city.

Credit: PTI

Fourth spot was taken by Bengaluru. The high cost of living driven by steep housing rents, personal care, energy, utilities, and transportation costs makes the city one of the most expensive India city.

Fourth spot was taken by Bengaluru. The high cost of living driven by steep housing rents, personal care, energy, utilities, and transportation costs makes the city one of the most expensive India city.

Credit: Pexels

Hyderabad has seen significant increases in housing rentals in recent and past and ranks fifth on the list.

Hyderabad has seen significant increases in housing rentals in recent and past and ranks fifth on the list.

Credit: PTI

Sixth on the list is Pune. The city is notable for its expensive housing as it grows as a tech and education hub.

Sixth on the list is Pune. The city is notable for its expensive housing as it grows as a tech and education hub.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kolkata is the seventh most expensive city in India. Generally more affordable, the city has seen rising costs in housing and personal care products in recent times.

Kolkata is the seventh most expensive city in India. Generally more affordable, the city has seen rising costs in housing and personal care products in recent times.

Credit: Pexels

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 July 2024, 12:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruHyderabadMumbaiNew DelhiChennaiKolkataPune

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT