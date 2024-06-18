Home
In Pics | Most expensive cities for expats in India

From Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, we list the top seven most expensive cities in India to live in for expats according to Mercer’s annual Cost of Living City Ranking. These cities stand out for their high cost of living, driven by various factors such as real estate prices, lifestyle amenities, and economic opportunities.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 07:56 IST
Mumbai, the financial capital of India, tops the list as the most expensive city in the country for expats to live in. Globally, the 'city of dreams' has climbed 11 places to be ranked 136th.

Credit: Pexels

The second Indian city on the list is New Delhi, the capital city, which is best known known for its blend of historical significance and modernity.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai is a major cultural, economic, and educational centre in South India and was positioned third on the list.

Credit: Pexels

The Silicon Valley of India - Bengaluru, stood fourth on the list of most expensive cities to live in for expats.

Credit: Pexels

The fifth place was taken by Hyderabad which has seen a surge in living costs due to its booming tech industry.

Credit: Pexels

Sixth on the list is Pune, which currently has a high cost of living due to its growing IT sector and tourism.

Credit: Instagram/@thakurvishalphotography

Kolkata, known for its cultural heritage and intellectual atmosphere, also has areas with a high living cost, as per the report. The city emerged as the seventh most expensive city in India for expats to live in according to Mercer’s annual Cost of Living City Ranking.

Credit: Pexels

Published 18 June 2024, 07:56 IST
